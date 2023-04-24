Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 151,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,069. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

