Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.40. 696,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,342. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

