Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,132.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $612,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,195. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

