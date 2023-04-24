Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

OGN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.88. 355,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,894. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.