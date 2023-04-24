OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Gregory A. Odle Sells 644 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $32,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,848.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 0.6 %

KIDS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,251. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,644.88 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

