Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Osmosis has a total market cap of $372.47 million and $6.00 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars.

