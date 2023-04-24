Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $807.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.