Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.06

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.06 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 6463928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.32 ($0.25).

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £157.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,032.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77.

About Pantheon Resources

(Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.