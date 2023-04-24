Parallel Advisors LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 371,002 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

