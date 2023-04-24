Parallel Advisors LLC Has $45.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $45,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.04. 893,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

