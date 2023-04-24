Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,556 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.99. 1,340,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,785. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

