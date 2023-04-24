Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 8,680 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,254,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,961,000 after purchasing an additional 303,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.18. 7,649,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,145,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $193.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.