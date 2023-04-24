Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.14. 1,829,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.