Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IVV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.14. 1,829,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
