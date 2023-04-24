Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

