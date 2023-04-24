Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 160,772 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,772 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Payoneer Global worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $85,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $85,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,136 shares of company stock worth $1,047,480. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

