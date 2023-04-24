Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,034 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.89. 28,515,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,372,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

