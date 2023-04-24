Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 74,666 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,666 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,579. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

