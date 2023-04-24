PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $108.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. PayPal has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

