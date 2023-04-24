PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £124.20 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale bought 27 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($153.69).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 27 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($155.03).

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £122.75 ($151.90).

PayPoint Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON PAY traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 459 ($5.68). 86,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 450.50 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 660 ($8.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 472.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 510.83. The company has a market cap of £333.05 million, a PE ratio of 885.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.97.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

About PayPoint

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

