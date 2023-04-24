PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $186.23. 847,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $256.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

