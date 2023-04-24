Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 632,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

