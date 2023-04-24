Piper Sandler Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.03.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

HBAN stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.