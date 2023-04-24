Piper Sandler Cuts Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target to $27.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SASR. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

SASR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,012. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $42.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 102,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.