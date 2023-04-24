Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

FOUR stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

