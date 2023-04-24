PLC Ultima Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $655,565.40 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 80.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $260,942.22 and $655,565.40 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 167.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $201.66 or 0.00726017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

