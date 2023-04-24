Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,295 shares of company stock worth $3,726,530. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

