Polaris (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.10-$10.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $109.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.