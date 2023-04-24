PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.69

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 3100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$519.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.53.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

