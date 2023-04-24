Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Down 4.1%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 7,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 33,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

