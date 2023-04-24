Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Truist Financial

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.10. 2,272,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.10.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

