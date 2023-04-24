ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.63

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.63 and last traded at $92.63, with a volume of 304707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.15.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

