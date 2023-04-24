Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 316000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 49.65, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$20.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

