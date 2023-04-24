Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,865,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up approximately 3.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 11.61% of Lear worth $851,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear Price Performance

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $132.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.40.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Lear’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

