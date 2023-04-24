Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 1,353,472 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353,472 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 9.41% of Steelcase worth $74,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steelcase Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

SCS stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $946.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Stories

