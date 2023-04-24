Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $50.27 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,231 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of GMS worth $50,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

