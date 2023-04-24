Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $66.95 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,355 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $66,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

