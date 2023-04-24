Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 126,403 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 126,403 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Shell worth $156,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Shell by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

