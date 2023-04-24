Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 183,203 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,203 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Cardinal Health worth $195,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $80.50 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

