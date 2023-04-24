Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 2,429,951 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,055,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,429,951 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $108,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

