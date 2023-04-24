Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 378,756 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,543,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 378,756 shares during the period. AXIS Capital makes up about 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of AXIS Capital worth $300,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

