Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 487,400 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,522,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 487,400 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for about 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.85% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $315,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $50.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

