Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 51,909 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,909 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $55,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $16,574,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $13,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

NYSE RGA opened at $139.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

