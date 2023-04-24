Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 559,450 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559,450 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up approximately 2.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.19% of Amdocs worth $460,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.