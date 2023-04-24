QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $688,814.90 and $295,038.41 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.1850754 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $300,898.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.