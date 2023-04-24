Qtum Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00010519 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $302.38 million and $32.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.80 or 0.06750818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00060771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,628,044 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

