QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 2,206,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,871,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 5.16.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 178,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,199 shares of company stock valued at $12,699,486 over the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

