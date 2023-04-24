Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $177.18. 9,824,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day moving average is $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

