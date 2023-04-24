Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $39.86. 4,645,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

