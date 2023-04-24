Raymond James Boosts Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $21.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BSM stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.