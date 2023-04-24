Raymond James Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $100.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $80.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $99,690,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

